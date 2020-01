I don’t normally write “just” and “$4,000” in the same sentence. Most of the time, particularly in the CPU market, that kind of pricing is a contradiction in terms. At CES 2020, AMD announced that its upcoming 64-core CPU, the 3990X, will have a price tag of just $4,000.

