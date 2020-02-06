After launching the Galaxy Fold last year, it’s expected that Samsung will introduce its second foldable device next month. Meet the Galaxy Z Flip. Some official-looking images of the device leaked out today, showing the phone from several angles. It’s got a flip phone design, and it’s expected that the screen will be able to lock at a couple of positions. Today’s leak also revealed several specs of the upcoming clamshell foldable. The Galaxy Z Flip … [read full article]