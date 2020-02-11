The Samsung Galaxy S20 is here. Samsung today officially introduced its new series of flagship smartphones: the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. All three phones share a similar design with 120Hz displays, slim bezels, and hole-punch displays, but there are some spec differences to be aware of between the trio of devices. The Galaxy S20 is the smallest of the bunch, featuring a 6.2-inch 3200×1440 Dynamic AMOLED display. The Galaxy S20+ bumps things … [read full article]