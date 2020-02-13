Hot on the heels of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 announcement, T-Mobile has revealed its launch and pricing plans for the new flagship smartphones. T-Mobile will begin taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra on February 20th at 9:01 pm PT/12:01 am ET. The trio of Samsung phones will launch in T-Mobile stores on March 6th. Here’s what T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) pricing looks like for the new devices: Galaxy S20 128GB for $0 … [read full article]