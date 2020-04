Huawei has unveiled the P40 series, and this year there are three models to choose from: the P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro Plus. The main highlight is a new 50MP RYYB sensor that may just set the bar for mobile photography, but there are innovations elsewhere. You now get a 90Hz OLED screen, 27W wireless charging, Wi-Fi 6, and dual 32MP cameras at the front.