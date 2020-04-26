If you’re a fan of smaller screens on smartphones, Apple has a new device for you. The new iPhone SE is official with a 4.7-inch display and A13 Bionic processor, which is the same chip found in Apple’s flagship iPhone 11 and 11 Pro. There’s also a Touch ID fingerprint reader on this second generation iPhone SE rather than a Face ID scanner. Diving into the raw specs, this new iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch … [read full article]