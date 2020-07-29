T-Mobile Essentials has been around for a couple of years now as a lower-cost unlimited plan, but soon T-Mo will be offering it for even less. Starting July 24, T-Mobile will launch a special deal that’ll offer four lines of Essentials for $25 per line for a total of $100 per month. That’s a savings of $20 per month compared to what you’d normally pay for four lines on an Essentials plan. That $100 per month … [read full article]