There’s some good news for fans of foldable smartphones this Wednesday, because T-Mobile and Sprint will carry Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Samsung today revealed the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, which brings with it a couple of notable upgrades over the 4G version of the Galaxy Z Flip that launched earlier this year. The first is 5G support, which allows the foldable to connect to the sub-6 flavor of 5G coverage. The other big upgrade … [read full article]