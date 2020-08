Both the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ have been made official by Samsung, set to release on August 21 starting at $649.

For specs, the Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch LTPS TFT display (2560 x 1600) with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, undisclosed octa-core processor, dual rear cameras (13MP + 5MP ultra wide), an option of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage or 8GB + 256GB storage, microSD, S Pen, 8,000mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint reader, 5G connectivity, and Android 10.