Long-term review: Dyson Pure Cool and Pure Cryptomic

Dyson’s fans have been covered extensively over the years here at Gadgetnutz. When it comes to their tower fans, we’ve looked at the AM02 (which was followed by the AM07) and the second generation Pure Cool Link Tower. The Pure Cool Link brought major changes that not only established Dyson fans as smart connected devices, but also as air purifiers with replaceable filters. This review focuses on what essentially is the third generation of tower fans: The Pure Cool and Pure Cool Cryptomic . While the jump from Dyson’s non-connected AM02 and AM07 to the Wi-Fi-enabled Pure Cool link can be considered revolutionary, the introduction of the Pure Cool (2018) and Pure Cool Cryptomic (2019) seems to be more of a refinement of solid formula, rather than a major shift like what we saw with the jump to the second generation.

This review will cover both the Dyson Pure Cool and Pure Cool Cryptomic towers in the form of a long-term review during both the summer and winter months. We decided to take this approach since most review focus on the most obvious: using this device during warmer parts of the years. However, we wanted a more thorough review that also covers the colder months.

Are the improvements of the Pure Cool/Pure Cool Cryptomic enough to warrant an upgrade if you already have a Pure Cool Link? Has Dyson addressed all the shortcomings of the Pure Cool link such as the lack of Google Assistant support, a backlit rechargeable remote and the ability to detect and monitor Carbon Monoxide levels? Is it still king of the hill when comes to fan/purifier combos? As always, before trying to answer these questions, let’s have a look at the specs.

Specifications

The Pure Cool series

Both the Pure Cool (TP04) and Pure Cool Cryptomic (TP06) are like before two devices in one. The ‘’Pure” indicates that it’s is an air purifier, while the ‘’Cool” means that it’s also a fan (and not a portable air conditioner as many believe.) The “Cool” is also used to distinguish it from their 3-in-1 products that also have a built-in heater, such as their Pure hot + cool. The ‘’TP” in the model number indicates that this is a tower fan (T) with a purifier (P) function. Lastly, the number is an indication of when the product was released (and the features it has), where the higher the number usually means a better product. For example, the Cryptomic TP06 was added later to the line-up and has more features when compared to the original Pure Cool TP04, hence its higher number.

In typical Dyson fashion, the Pure Cool series comes with a long list of features, yet they manage to wrap it all in an elegant and a simple looking package that essentially can be controlled by a tiny remote with just a few buttons. At their core, both devices are a bladeless tower fan. There’s also a built-in air purifier that’s continuously running when the unit is on, meaning that there’s no way to run the system in a fan-only mode.

On the connection front, these fans are still able to be controlled locally via your home Wi-Fi or remotely via the Dyson Link app. However, the second generation Pure Cool Links could only connect using 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks, while this third generation now also supports the less crowded 5Ghz networks. Dyson have even gone as far as including Bluetooth LE just to simplify the setup process of using a smartphone and the app. As far as I know the Bluetooth isn’t used for any other function, showing their impressive dedication to the customer experience.

At the heart of the third gen purifiers you’ll find the 360° glass HEPA filter and activated carbon filter, which could also be found on the Pure Cool Link. This time around Dyson have decided to separate the two parts: a carbon filter removes gasses, while the glass HEPA filter captures 99.97% of microscopic allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. The previous generation had both parts into a single unit, meaning that a replacement meant replacing both parts, even if one of the part still had some life left. The benefit of being able to buy each filter separately is a welcome one. The 360° refers to air entering the unit from all sides, as opposed to a single vent or vents. Other than having the glass HEPA filter separate from the carbon filter the air purifying features remain mostly unchanged for the Pure Cool. The Cryptomic version also gains the ability to detect and eliminate formaldehyde on the Cryptomic model. This new Cryptomic carbon filter can be recognized by its aqua blue color, as opposed to the green filter on the standard Pure Cool. Like before there is a sensor in both systems that monitors the airflow for gasses, allergens and pollutants and can adjust the fan speed accordingly. The system can also keep track of the use of the filters and can notify you when they need to be replaced. A new filter combo will set you back $79.99/€77.90. With a normal use, you’ll need to change it every year, which is an additional cost you’ll need to consider next to hefty price tag.

The large and elongated amp is once again used for their Air Multiplier technology. Basically, it’s an airfoil-shaped ramp that generates a low-pressure area around the amp, allowing it to draw more air through the unit with very little initial input. Most of the airflow results from the inducement and entrainment of surrounding air, hence the use of the word ‘Multiplier.’

A big improvement comes from the oscillation feature, which can now oscillate up to 350 degrees, a marked improvement from the 90 degrees the Pure Cool Link was able to do. Perhaps the two biggest improvements are the inclusion of a small circular screen on the front of the unit and ability to push air out the back of the fan. Upon closer inspection it becomes clear the display not circular, but is in fact square. It does sit in a circular black housing, that creates the illusion of it being circular. A cost cutting measure, but is one that is done quite convincingly. The screen allows for an additional way of real-time monitoring of air quality (in addition to using the app), humidity, temperature and shows how to perform certain function like changing the filter. While technically you could use the Pure Cool Link in the winter as a purifier, this meant getting blasted with very cold air. The third generation’s new backwards airflow mode allows the unit to project air through the back of the machine, basically using it as a purifier without the cooling effect of a fan.

To summarize, the Pure Cool and Pure Cool Cryptomic refine an already solid product with many new features, with the display and the ability to push air out the back out of the unit, being the two most important. This now makes the unit useable during the colder months and display gives handy information at a glance.

Dyson seem to have read our previous reviews and added some truly beautiful color combos for the Pure Cool tower: Black/Nickel, Nickel/Silver, Iron/blue, White/Silver and Nickel. However, not all colors are available in European markets like the UK, the Netherlands and Germany, with the US getting all the love. We would love to more colors make their way to other regions. The White/Silver has been my favorite for a few years now, however the new Nickel color seems to have become my new favorite color. Sadly, there doesn’t seem to be any way to get any of these Nickel models in any of the major European markets. In short, Dyson has simply aced the color combos with the Pure Cool, further making this simply a piece of art and conversation piece. However, the availability of some colors remains a problem, especially in Europe.

The Cryptomic is a whole other story sadly. Initially it launched in White/Gold, with some markets also getting a Black/Gold model. The problem with this, is that Dyson is basically forcing the consumer that wants the best out of the Pure Cool series to get a very polarizing color such as Gold. Even if I wanted the newer Cryptomic, I wouldn’t get it, as gold simply would not fit into the current interior design of my apartment. Dyson should consider dropping this “gold means Cryptomic ” look and just use the standard colors they offer for the Pure Cool. The standard Pure Cool will set you back $549,99/€599 (or $569.99 with some colors), while the Cryptomic comes in at $649,99/€649,00.

The Pure Cool Cryptomic

The 2019 Pure Cool Cryptomic deserves a special mention as it was released one year after the regular Pure Cool and brings just one new feature to the table: the ability to filter out formaldehyde. It gets the Cryptomic name by using a carbon filter that now has a coating that mimics the structure and properties of a mineral called Cryptomelane.

While I expected the Cryptomic to be just a Pure Cool with an updated carbon filter and gold accent color and remote, digging a bit deeper revealed some interesting details. The Cryptomic seems to have been tweaked to allow for a higher maximum airflow performance of 433 l/s while the Pure Cool is rated at 361 l/s. While it’s not a dramatic difference, it it’s still a performance improvement. Compared to the older Pure Cool Link which was able to push air at an impressive 414 l/s, the Cryptomic even manages to outperform the Pure Cool Link. Also, worth considering is the color, especially for a product that is as much about the design as its about performance and features. As stated before, I’m not a fan of the gold color not because it doesn’t look good, because to me it actually does. The problem is that the gold is one of those colors that isn’t neutral enough to fit in a wide range of homes when it comes to the design. This forces the consumer to choose a color that isn’t as neutral as silver, white or nickel. What you do get for the extra $100 is the Cryptomic’s enhanced carbon filter that traps and destroys formaldehyde and turns it into water and CO2. If you simply want the best Dyson has to offer, the Cryptomic is the way to go.

In short, the Cryptomic has been tweaked to offer a slightly better performance and can now detect and eliminate formaldehyde. If you simply want the best of what Dyson can offer, the Cryptomic it the way to go. However, if you can live without the ability to eliminate formaldehyde, we believe the Pure Cool at $100 cheaper is the better buy and is offered in nicer colors.

Design

Among the biggest reasons to get Dyson purifiers and fans is the design. Simply put, this has got the be the most beautifully designed fan/purifier combo on the market and the competition doesn’t even come close. This has been the cases for a few years now and every time they release a new model, they somehow manage to make it even better. The iconic shape is instantly recognizable and when turned off, it can very well double as a piece of modern art. It’s one of those rare pieces of tech that does not just fits with your décor, but is part of the décor. A great part of its charm comes from it being a complex technological product, hidden behind a simple, minimalistic design that feels like you could control it with just three buttons. As a result, it’s one those rare products that continues to feel like something special every time you see it and as expected get lots of attention from others. If you’ve never owned one of these before, be prepared to get many comments from family and friends on how beautiful it looks and be prepared for the many questions on how it works.

It consists of 5 parts: the amp, the main body, the filter (which consists of a HEPA filter and carbon filter) ,the shroud that covers the filter and base. Design wise, It’s not a dramatic departure from the Pure Cool Link. It takes the basic shape of the previous generation and gives it a thicker amp (more on this later) that now sits less recessed in the body. New is a wider ‘’collar” that sits right under the amp and houses the equally new circular display.

A welcome change is the power button that’s been moved from the base of the unit to the collar, making it easier to reach. Because the collar had to be made wider to offer room for a display, everything had to be pushed downwards. This resulted in a thinner base. Save for the single-color units, the Pure Cool series now sports a three-tone design: a white or black amp and base, a dark metallic collar and silver or gold-colored shroud.

The amp on the Pure Cool Link was completely removeable, making cleanup of the impeller a breeze. Dyson have now gone for a non-removeable amp, which means that there’s no access to the impeller. While you can remove the filter and clean what’s essentially a cover behind the filter, there’s no real access to the innards and impeller. We think they should bring this feature back. The biggest change to the amp comes from the fact that it can now blow air from both the front and back. The previous amp had two openings near the back that could only push air forward. The new design puts these openings at the front of the amp. This created enough space for a slot that runs along the middle of the amp, making it look like it’s split in two.

This opening allows air to exit the amp from the back by using an air valve mechanism. This valve basically blocks the forward-facing opening, forcing air out the back. While the transition work really well, the sound the unit makes when the air valve is moving, is louder than you’d ideally want and not as smooth you’d expect. This is especially disrupting true for quiet environments where you suddenly decided to switch modes. The remote remains basically unchanged, save for a few extra buttons for the added features. While I like the neutral silver remote, the gold remote included with the Cryptomic is a bit too much for my taste.

Like before the remote can magnetically attach to the top of the ramp and adds to the elegant look of the unit. The same complaints we had with the Pure Cool Link’s remote still applies here: it still uses disposable batteries and lacks back-lit buttons. In this day and age, companies should move away from disposable batteries as much as possible. There were many times when I was watching a movie in the dark and didn’t have my smartphone with me that I wished the remote had back-lit buttons or at least buttons that gave a bit of a glow. In those cases, I would awkwardly angle the remote toward the TV, just to find the button I needed. Dyson should use rechargeable batteries and use Qi wireless charging for the and use back-lit button anytime the remote is moved. Perhaps our biggest complaint is the fact that the remote will eventually scratch the top part of the amp as the magnets push it into place. They should either give the area where the remote rests a textured or rubber finish.

The collar with its faux metal finish adds some color and contrast and gives the unit a high-tech look. We didn’t have any complaints when it came to the display. One cool detail is that while the collar looks metallic from afar, a closer inspection reveals it be slightly see-through. This has probably done to let to the infrared signal from the remote to reach the receiver. The circular design gives it an elegant touch and can easily be even seen in bright conditions. I also love that you can turn it off with the sleep function. One way the display can be improved is if they make it slightly larger (1 inch larger) and allow it to show two function at the same time. For example, it would be handy for it to show the air quality and temperature at the same time.

The previous filters and shroud were essentially one unit. The ability to buy each filter separately is ideal and in case the shroud gest damaged, you can easily replace it too. The new system is also easy to use: just press two buttons and the shroud/filter disconnect from the system main body.

Lastly, the base now allows you the unit to swivel as much as 350 degrees, up from the limited 90 degrees. The swivel function is also very smooth and completely silent.

For a few generations now, Dyson seems to have settled on the slim tower fans for the use in larger spaces. However, we do miss their pedestal-style fan which they introduced with the AM08. We would love to see them re-introduce this model. One reason to re-introduce this design is the fact that circular amps (the part that pushes out air) tend to perform better, pushing out more air when compared to their tower design. While Dyson does have a circular design in the form of the DP04, this is a desk model and not a free-standing unit.

The setup

Dyson seems to have thought just about everything to simplify the setup. My first experience with the product was not being home for the delivery and having to pick up the package at a nearby pickup point. I was worried about carrying such a big package home; however, they seem to have thought about everything. While it’s a small detail, I can definitely appreciate the fact that the large package had a handy (and comfortable) built-in handle. Basic setup requires the installation of the carbon filter, HEPA filter and shroud. From there you could essentially use the fan by skipping all the fancy smart features and simply use the included remote. This makes it ideal for somebody that wants to skip smartphones and the cloud altogether. However, the beauty of this system comes from connecting it to a Wi-Fi network and controlling via the Dyson link. Connecting via the app is very easy and straightforward and requires a Dyson account. Once that’s created, the app asks you to turn on the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on your smartphone.

Once it detects the unit and shows its unique code (which can be found on the bottom of your unit), it will ask you to bring your phone close to the fan’s display. You then confirm pairing by pressing the power button. You are then asked to choose a Wi-Fi network and fill in the password.

To summarize, the setup is very easy and requires the installing the filter. Connecting to the unit to a Wi-Fi network has been greatly simplified through the use of Bluetooth LE.

The Dyson Link app

The Dyson link app has remained mostly the same since the Pure Cool Link was launched and the emphasis here is on ‘mostly.’ Why change a formula that works, right? What has remained the same? It’s still a stable, fast, simple and beautifully designed app, typical Dyson with simplicity at its core. It gets regular updates and I’ve never had any issues with crashes or excessive battery use. Like before it’s a second and the best way to control the Pure Cool series, in addition to the included remote of course.

The main screen shows you your home with the selected fan (in case you have multiple fans) in the room it’s placed. The app shows the current conditions of that room: overall air quality, particles under 10 microns in diameter (for example pollen), particles 2.5 microns in diameter or smaller ( for example)bacteria, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) (for example air fresheners and formaldehyde (with the Cryptomic model)), Nitrogen dioxide (for example car exhaust), temperature and humidity. The lack of Carbon Monoxide level detection is however an important feature and a missed opportunity and I don’t see why this couldn’t have been added in the current generation. This is one of those critical features we believe should be included with the next gen.

On the plus side these machines can show you the current temperature and humidity. I wanted to buy those indoor weather stations like the Netatmo weather station to keep track of indoor humidity and temperatures, however I was positively surprised that these fans have this feature built-in, basically making a such a device obsolete if you just want the basics. Having Pure Cool series fans throughout the house is like having an entire army of these weather station scattered around your home.

Related to this is the fact that the app shows the current conditions outside, like the weather, temperature, humidity, overall air quality and pollen levels. This makes sense, since outside conditions can affect indoor air quality, requiring you to for example to close the window. This is untapped opportunity that Dyson so far hasn’t explored: while the app shows you the outside conditions, it doesn’t give any advices on what to do. We would like a feature where the app actively gives recommendation to take action, for example to open windows after cooking or to close the windows when conditions are less than ideal outside.

Also, I expected Dyson to more prominently display the formaldehyde level on the display and in the app, especially since it’s the only new feature with the Cryptomic model. Disappointingly they simply push it under the VOC category on both the display and app. For a headline feature, you would’ve expected it get more real estate.

The app also allows you to set schedules for your fans. I loved that I could turn my fan off at 7am, before I wake up to take a shower.

Perhaps the most important feature is the ability to locally control your devices or even from work or another country. The app basically mimics the remote, giving you almost all the buttons found on the remote. Strangely, they decided to include every button found on the physical remote, except for the information button. The information button on the physical remote allows you to select what to show on the fan’s circular display. On warmer days I want to keep an eye on the temperature, while cooking I like to focus on air quality. This is something I should be able to control via the app, but sadly I can’t. I need to walk all way to the fan, pick up the remote just to change what’s being shown on the display! This is a huge omission and one Dyson should fix immediately!

The app is also the place to manage your devices. Here you can change the Wi-Fi network, filter management and enable automatic software updates. I loved the fact that once in a while I get a notification that software of the unit had been updated. Here you can also enable the fan to do continuous monitoring, where it will always be on to monitor air quality and indoor conditions.

Dyson has recently pushed an update to the app that made many users angry. The app basically changed the way you switch between fans when you have multiple units. With previous updates your selected fan would be shown and smaller version of other fans would be shown underneath it. Changing between fans was a matter of selecting the appropriate device. With the new update users have to swipe from the right (inwards) to change fans. This means that you don’t know which fan you would get once you swipe. This swiping is especially problematic with Samsung curved display that already have function on the right side that require you to swipe. If you didn’t like this, you can also go into the menu and select a fan, which made a single-tap action one of multiple taps. Dyson should return back to the older system as this has made switching between fan less intuitive.

Related to the app, Dyson supports voice controls with Siri and has an Alexa-skill. Strangely missing is the support for Google Assistant, making this perhaps the biggest downside to the Dyson ecosystem. Google Assistant is arguably the best smart assistant and among the most used with smart speakers, yet Dyson has continued without added support for Google Asistant. Based on recent surveys send out by Dyson it seems that they are preparing to launch or are at least considering the feature. If I could have one single feature added, it would be the support for Google assistant. Dyson should make it their highest priority to support Google Assistant.

In summary, the apps is stable, fast, simple and beautifully done. The ability to control the unit remote is pure gold. However, the lack of support for Google Assistant and the ability to control the external display prevent it from being perfect. The new way to switch between multiple fans is something that should be reverted back to the old method.

Daily use and performance

The Pure Cool Link didn’t disappoint when it came to its performance and excelled not only as a fan, but also as a purifier. The overall performance of the Pure Cool series as a fan remains unchanged. However, as a purifier it has been significantly improved, being even more sensitive to the smallest amounts of indoor pollutants.

The Pure Cool isn’t completely silent as many believe, at least not at all speeds. It has 10 speed levels and anything below level 5 is extremely quiet to almost completely silent, with no audible noise from the impeller. The only thing you can really hear at these levels is a gentle breeze coming from the unit. What’s surprising is the amount of air coming out of the amp at these levels, especially considering the lack of the usual noise you’d expect from a spinning propeller/impeller. It’s also surprisingly effective at providing a cooling effect at these lower fan settings. This is one of those areas where Dyson fans completely crush regular fans as regular fans need to be operated at much higher and louder speeds to achieve the same cooling effect. Dyson fans also produce a continuous, steady flow of air, instead of the choppy airflow that comes from regular fans. When you pass the level 7 mark, there is a significant increase in sound and airflow, however the cooling effect doesn’t dramatically increased. This leads me to believe that Dyson are the most efficient at level 6 or lower, where they’re incredibly silent and very effective at cooling. While they can ‘be operated at higher speeds and still maintain composure, there’s rarely the need to do so. If you need a fan that needs to run near-silent, especially at night, all while providing a cool breeze, your search should stop here. It has been a life-saver this past summer and I get quite a relieve when it comes to allergies when I sleep at night.

When you first get the fan, the auto mode will require up to 6 days for the sensor to calibrate. During this period, it will show a circling arrow. The biggest upgrade seems to come on the purifier front. Simply put, it’s an extremely sensitive system. I was impressed by how quickly it could detect sudden changes and react almost immediately. For example: simply using some perfume or deodorant while standing at the other side of the room was enough to trigger the system to increase the fan speed to quickly clear the air. I was also surprised by how quickly It was able to do so. I usually run the fan in auto mode while I’m cooking to clear my apartment from any smells. I was surprised at how it could do this in 30 minutes or less, simply by setting the unit to auto mode. It would turn on by itself, clean the air in about 30 minutes and go back to near silent. The system seems to also have had significant and positive effect on my allergies overall, especially during dry summer days when pollen levels are at their highest. As soon as I would open the windows it would detect elevated pollen levels and try it’s best to clear the room. As soon as I would close the window, it would go back to silent.

One thing to consider is using Dyson fans simultaneously with diffusers that work with essential oils. I have a diffuser that I regularly use to increase the humidity and to spread scents around the house. One thing I didn’t consider is that the purifier will detect the essential oil and see it as a pollutant (which in fact it is) and will effectively clear the air within a few minutes, leaving you with an unscented house. This shows how effective the purifier really is. If you happen to have a diffuser around the house, just know it won’t play nice with a purifier.

Another aspect of the purifier worth considering is the sensor. The Pure Cool Link had a latch that required you to remove the latch and use a cotton bud to clean the inside and remove any debris. The Pure Cool series lacks such a latch, instead has the sensor sitting behind to two tiny slots on the left side of the collar. The problem is that there is no way to access these sensors to clean them from debris. This meant that sometimes the slots would get clogged up and inaccurately trigger the system into overdrive. I found that using a vacuum cleaner and trying to suck out debris seemed to help. However, I would have preferred the old system where I can use cotton swab to clean the sensors more thoroughly.

The addition of the Backwards airflow mode has made a huge difference. The Pure Cool Link could technically be used in the winter, however this meant very uncomfortably cold air blasting your direction, just because it detected the chicken you just fried. Now I can simply leave it at its usual position and turn the Backwards airflow mode on. It will still clean the air, but instead push air at the back of the unit. This worked brilliantly and finally makes the fan a product you can use all year-round.

One area for improvement is the sound the air valve makes, making it the least elegant part of this device. It basically sounds like a piece of plastic being warped to the point of almost breaking. For a device that runs almost silent most of the time close to silent, the air valve feels out place and feels like an afterthought.

Conclusion

The Dyson Pure Cool series takes a solid predecessor and refines it even further. New is the support for Bluetooth LE and it now support for 5GHz networks. The filter system is at its core the same, however Dyson have decided to separate each filter, making replacements easier. Another improvement is the ability to oscillate up to 350 degrees, instead of the previous 90 degrees. The two biggest improvements are the inclusion of a small circular screen on the front of the unit and the ability to push air out the back of the fan. The Crytomic model also gains the ability to detect and eliminate formaldehyde.

In answering one of our main questions: Is it still king of the hill when comes to fan/purifier combos? Here we can answer this question with a resounding yes. It is still the best purifier/fan combo on the market today with an exceptional purifier and an extremely quiet fan that’s very effective at providing a cooling effect. Design wise, it is still the most beautifully designed fan/purifier combo on the market and the competition doesn’t even come close. Samsung and Philips are currently their biggest competitors in the purifier market, yet both companies lack a fan/purifier combo and do not come close when it comes to design, ease-of-use and simplicity. When I thought the PCL looked great, Dyson was able to refine the striking design even further.

The setup process is very easy and requires the installing the filters and shroud. While it’s a smart device, you could skip all that and simply use the remote. If you do want to use the smart features, connecting to the unit to a Wi-Fi network has been greatly simplified through the use of Bluetooth LE. Enabling these smart features is the app; it’s still stable, fast, simple, beautifully designed, get regular updates and the ability to control the machine remotely is priceless. The ability to control the device remote is probably one of my favorite features. The app however is not perfect. The lack of support for Google Assistant and the ability to control the external display, prevent it from being perfect. The new way to switch between multiple fans is something that should be reverted back to the old method. I can’t stress this enough: Dyson we need Google Assistant support!

Has Dyson addressed all the shortcomings of the Pure Cool link such as the lack of Google Assistant support, a backlit rechargeable remote and the ability to detect and monitor Carbon Monoxide levels? While I absolutely love the Pure Cool series, it too, isn’t perfect. The lack of Carbon Monoxide level detection is an important feature that should added in the next generation. The sound the air valve makes, is the least elegant part of this device and feels out place. The same complaints we had with the Pure Cool Link’s remote still applies here: it still uses disposable batteries and lacks back-lit buttons.

Perhaps our biggest complaint is the fact that the remote will eventually scratch the top part of the amp as the magnets push it into place. As you might have guessed, Google Assistant still isn’t available.

Are the improvements of the Pure Cool/Pure Cool Cryptomic enough to warrant an upgrade if you already have a Pure Cool Link? Definitely yes. The newer Pure Cool series has a slew of updates, especially the screen and the ability to push air out the back that PCL owners will love. How about the Pure Cool vs Pure Cool Cryptomic. If you own a Pure Cool, there is absolute no reason to upgrade. If you are coming from the PCL or don’t own a Dyson fan, the Cryptomic is the best of what Dyson can offer. It has been tweaked to offer a slightly better performance and can now detect and eliminate formaldehyde. However, if you can live without the ability to eliminate formaldehyde, we believe the Pure Cool at $100 cheaper is the better buy and is offered in nicer colors. The Dyson Pure Cool get’s a 9.7 out of 10. The Pure Cool Cryptomic get a 9 out of 10.

Pros

Setup is easy and intuitive with Bluetooth LE

Beautiful color options on the Pure Cool

An iconic design, slightly refreshed

Easily the best looking fan/purifier on the market

Backwards airflow mode allows the unit to project air through the back of the machine and used throughout the year

The built-tin screen allows for real time monitoring of air quality

Support for Alexa and Siri

Monitors temperature and humidity, making basic indoor weather station obsolete

Remote attaches magnetically to the top of the amp

Excellent fan and purifier

Silent operation

Silent fan operation, sensitive purifier

Effective against dust and allergens

Can quickly neutralize smells

Suggestions

Dyson should consider making more colors available in other regions. The availability remains a problem, especially in Europe.

Bring back the pedestal-style design used with the AM08.

The app should actively give recommendation to take action based on condition inside and out: for example to close the windows when conditions are less than ideal outside.

The air valve for the Backwards airflow mode should be near silent.

Slightly bigger display that shows two things at the same time

Cons

If you want the Pure Cool models, your only option is Gold.

No Google assistant support

Doesn’t have the ability to detect Carbon Monoxide levels.

The virtual remote in the app lacks the information button to control the external display

Switching between fans in the app isn’t as intuitive as it was

The remote scratches the top of the amp, uses disposable batteries and lacks back-lit keys.