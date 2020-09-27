T-Mobile REVVL 5G is its most affordable 5G phone yet, REVVL 4+ and 4 also official 

T-Mobile’s line of own-brand REVVL smartphones is back, and this time one of the models is gaining a major new feature: 5G support. The REVVL 5G, REVVL 4+, and REVVL 4 are now official and they’ll be available starting September 4 from both T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. The REVVL 5G is the most high-end of the bunch, packing an octa-core Snapdragon 765 processor, 6GB of RAM, and a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. The 5G-equipped REVVL … [read full article]