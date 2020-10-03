Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra officially revealed

Samsung’s Galaxy Note flagships are typically some of the most hotly anticipated smartphones of the year, and today the newest models have been made official. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra share the same basic design, but there are some pretty significant differences between the two. The display on the Note 20 Ultra features a bigger 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 3088×1440 resolution, curved edges, in-display fingerprint reader, and up to a … [read full article]