T-Mobile reveals Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra pricing and deals

Hot on the heels of Samsung’s announcement of the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, T-Mobile has confirmed that it’ll carry both devices. The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will be available for pre-order from T-Mobile starting Friday, August 7, at 5:00 am PT / 8:00 am ET. The Note 20 will be available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, or Mystic Gray color options while the Note 20 Ultra will come in Mystic … [read full article]