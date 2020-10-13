Mujjo Cases – Quality crafted for iPhone 12

Holding true to our design ethos of creating beautifully simple and slender designs elevated by premium materials, we’ve crafted a new selection of cases for the iPhone 12 range. We’ve continuously made our cases live up to our legacy of high-quality craftsmanship and they’ve been consistently ranked as the best out there. And these cases are no exception.

After some delay, the new iPhone 12 line-up is finally coming, and with a new design too! Which means our new range of cases have been updated to match the flat, angular (and pretty smart) edges – the curves still assert themselves in the corners but they’re subtle this time round – and they look great. In fact, the new contours complement our well-known clean designs and work particularly well with the sharp stitching lines found on our wallet cases.

Defining features:

Made with high quality full-grain vegetable tanned leather that ages beautifully, acquiring a unique patina truly personal to your character.

Lined with luxurious Japanese microfiber with a sophisticated satin-like finish. Available with a leather card pocket designed to hold 2 to 3 bank, ID or commuter cards.

Subtly curving leather perfectly chamfers the camera opening and mute button.

Volume and power buttons are fully covered in leather, specifically designed for responsiveness.

The leather bezel rises 1mm above the edge of the screen to protect it from abrasive surfaces.

Fully wrapped with premium quality leather to create a super-slim profile following the contours of the device.

As always, these cases bring excellent form and functionality by simultaneously protecting your device and wrapping it in our acclaimed full-grain vegetable tanned leather, adding a warmer and ‘grippier’ feel. They are co-developed to create durable finishes that become more beautiful with wear, and offer you protection from everyday knocks and bumps. Plus, our rich leathers pair elegantly with the iPhone’s black-slate font.

We believe in simplifying life. That’s why we designed convenient wallet versions of our cases, allowing you to declutter and add a minimalist touch to your lifestyle. Your phone, your cards, and any bank notes you wish to carry are all stored in a beautiful case that matches the smart design of the iPhone and adds minimal thickness to the device. There’s no more need for a bulky wallet, it’s all tucked neatly behind your phone.

The new line-up will be available in four of our gorgeous and beloved colourways:

Low-key Black: our classic solid black tone brings uniformity and makes a powerful statement.

Signature Tan: this vivid caramel brings the perfect balance between sophistication and playfulness (and mellows to a deep and dark amber over time).

Monaco Blue: a deep shade of blue which reveals hints of purple and green under different lighting, creating a sophisticated tone that underscores the craftsmanship of Mujjo.

Slate Green: this beautifully desaturated green blends a graphite-like appearance with both cooler forest greens and warmer khaki tones.

We’ve made these cases to live up to our legacy of beautiful and slender designs, elevated by premium materials, and we’re certain they will add something special to your life. Simple living, smart designs.

Compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, the cases start at US$44.90, ranging up to US$54.90 and EUR €44.90 ranging up to EUR €54,90 (incl. VAT for European customers).

Available for order on mujjo.com (ships worldwide).