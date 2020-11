Motorola’s been making a name for itself with budget and midrange phones for years, and now it’s teaming up with Verizon to combine that acumen with Ultra Wideband 5G. The new Motorola One 5G UW (for “Unexpectedly Wet,” just kidding it’s Ultra Wideband) was announced as a network exclusive. It’s on sale now for $550 on Verizon’s online store.