Huami launches the Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch: Two editions with NFC, up to 38-day battery life, and blood oxygen detection from 999 yuan (US$147) 

The Huami Amazfit GTR 2 smartwatch has been launched in China at a very competitive price starting from 999 yuan (US$147). The GTR 2 mixes form with function so that buyers can expect an elegant-looking wearable that also provides a BioTracker, blood oxygen monitoring, PAI health assessment, and an incredible battery life.
