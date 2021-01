While most of us have been obsessed with the recent launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Amazon has not so quietly released a new gaming streaming service.It has a pretty good selection of games with 76 titles and growing currently available. It’s something worth considering. If you don’t take a side in the console wars or desperately wait for them to be restocked in stores again, Amazon is specifically looking for gamers like you.And starting from $5.99/month, it’s a pretty sweet deal