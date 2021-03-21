Samsung refreshes portfolio for 2021 with Samsung Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72

Samsung on Wednesday announced a handful of new models for its Galaxy A series of phones. Indeed, the handset maker revealed the details for the forthcoming Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, and Galaxy A72.As has long been the case for this line of phones, they’re all about affordable ways of delivering the features that most users want in a device. The 2021 models are no different as Samsung makes a point to highlight the camera experience and displays for the phones.The trio of new phones are equipped with stereo speakers, two-day batteries, IP67 ratings against dust and water, and external memory card slots. They’re also powered by Android 11 and feature Samsung’s One UI 3.Galaxy A52Galaxy A52 5GGalaxy A726.5-inch 1080 x 24006.5-inch 1080 x 24006.7-inch 1080 x 240090Hz refresh rate120Hz refresh rate120Hz refresh rate64-megapixel quad camera64-megapixel quad camera64-megapixel quad camera4GB/6GB/8GB RAM6GB/8GB RAM6GB/8GB RAM128GB/256GB Storage128GB/256GB Storage128GB/256GB Storage4500mAh battery4500mAh battery5000mAh battery4G LTE5G4G LTEThere are plenty of features worth diving into which cannot be identified by a simple bullet point. We recommend checking out Samsung’s announcement to get a feel for the various options in the camera experience or to learn more about the software side of things.The new Galaxy A Series will be available in Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White. Samsung has not specifically detailed the US availability; however, we expect they’ll be offered through prepaid and MVNO carriers.