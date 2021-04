If you’re a cyclist, you know the primary rule of cycling: if it’s not on Strava, it didn’t happen. And while there are multiple ways to record your rides, using your phone is probably the easiest—especially if you don’t want to pony up for a dedicated cycling computer. And that’s where Spigen’s Gearlock line comes in handy: it’s a bike phone mount that puts your phone front-and-center on your bike’s bars.