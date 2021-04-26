Eggtronic Laptop Power Bank Review

One of the few devices designed to charge anything as power-hungry as a laptop is the Eggtronic power bank. In reality, it’ll do so at a scorching 45 watts. As a result, it can charge almost any laptop. Since it’s PD capacity, it’ll charge less demanding devices at their maximum rate as well.

On the other hand, the secondary ports allow you to charge multiple devices at once, up to a total of 63W. The same exorbitant fee applies to replenishing the bank. As a result, there’s no need to wait a long time between charges.

Unboxing Eggtronic Power Bank

When I first opened my review device, the first and most noticeable feature of this Eggtronic 63W Laptop Power Bank was how well-made it seemed to be. Throughout the analysis, I didn’t lose the impression that this was a high-end power bank.

The sentiment is most definitely a product of the design language employed. The company covered its battery charging accessory in a firm, soft-touch TPU material with fibrous cloth on the front and back. In terms of width and volume, it is larger than other power banks. However, due to its rounded corners and low profile, it is slim and perfectly fits the side.

How does the Eggtronic 63W Laptop Power Bank do in terms of charging and discharging?

This Eggtronic-branded Laptop Power Bank performed similarly to every other power bank we’ve tested in terms of charging and discharging. There is one exception to this, which we’ll discuss shortly. However, it is very easy to use. Users select the appropriate port and charge their devices as normal.

One feature that sets this power bank apart is that it is designed to charge laptops. As a result, it’s a 20,000mAh, 63W capacity charger for all ports at once. The primary USB-C port has a charging capacity of 45 watts. With that kind of power and storage, most laptops should be charged at least once. The Samsung Chromebook Plus, for example, has a battery capacity of 5070 mAh. That means that this laptop charger should be able to charge the battery three times.

It should also imply that it charges such a laptop, or any laptop with a charging rate of 45W or less, to its full capacity. But that isn’t going to happen. Not for Chromebooks, at least. And that was the most important caveat included in this analysis. During this study, every attempt to charge any of my Chromebooks necessitated the computer being switched off or on standby. Other laptops, on the other hand, did not have this problem. Instead, my Chromebook attempted to charge the power reserve.

That’s a significant drawback for a laptop charger. Still, because most people won’t be using their Chromebook or charging it when doing so, it’s not a deal-breaker. At the very least, most consumers would not be put off by this.

The Eggtronic 63W Laptop Power Bank also charges at its highest rate when it comes to recharging. That means I could connect it to a compatible wall adapter and easily charge the battery, which is unusual for power banks.

It took 3 hours and 45 minutes to charge the battery fully. That’s not bad for a computer that can charge nearly every phone four times and most laptops once. And it didn’t get hot when charging, although using an under-rated power adapter or cable can cause them to get very hot.

Eggtronic power bank is well worth the money

As mentioned at the outset of this Eggtronic 63W Laptop Power Bank analysis, battery banks are abundant in terms of options. Consequently, there’s hardly any incentive to be loyal to a particular brand or form factor. However, it isn’t every day that a new battery bank designed specifically for larger devices is released. What distinguishes this device.

Or, at the very least, it is what distinguishes it as much as anything else. The design, materials used, and overall construction, on the other hand, only add to the overall effect. More specifically, this power bank from Eggtronic demonstrates that it isn’t just another battery charger in various ways.

Unfortunately, this device will not be able to charge a Chromebook. Or, at the very least, it won’t happen when the device is turned on. Also, it can’t charge a MacBook Pro because of its excessive power requirements. But, it can charge just about everything that can be charged with a USB-A or USB-C cable. It can do so easily and without overheating.

The Eggtronic 63W Laptop Power Bank isn’t a work of art as a gadget. However, it is one of the most attractive and capable 20,000mAh battery banks available. It was well worth the asking price and then some.