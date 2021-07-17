G8 First Look – En Español




Published on Oct 21, 2019

Hola seguidores y BLU fans!

Hoy les traemos el G8 con la belleza Mariela. Mira este video y aprende más sobre este increíble dispositivo. ¡No olvides darle un “like” y suscribirte a nuestro canal!

Caracteristicas Principales de el G8:
Busque Insignia 6.3” HD+ Pantalla Infinita
Resolucion 720 x 1440 | 267ppi
Doble Sensor de Profundidad Principal de
13MP con Flash LED
Camara Selfie de 13MP
Procesador OCTA-CORE 1.6GHz con Chipset ARM Cortex A-55
Memoria Interna 64GB | 3GB de RAM
Bateria de 4,000mAh con Cargador Rapido
Sensor de Huella Digital Cifrada
Android 9 Pie

¡Compra ahora!
https://bluproducts.com/devices/g8/

¡Sigue nuestras páginas de redes sociales aquí!
Facebook: https://goo.gl/CTdo6u
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blu_products/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BLU_Products





