Report: Google Tensor Chip Will Use 5nm Process, Samsung to Manufacture 

Google has been quietly hiring microprocessor engineers for several years, and the fruit of their labor is the new Tensor mobile system-on-a-chip (SoC). This chip will come in the new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro later this year, but Google didn’t offer any real hardware details on Tensor, except to say it’s based on technology from its Tensor AI server chips. A new report includes a few tantalizing details, though.