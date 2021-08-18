Here is the Fossil Gen 6 in Full

The Fossil Gen 6, the single smartwatch that topped our on-the-radar list of upcoming devices for years because of how much we liked the Gen 5, has now fully leaked through Amazon. The listings have given us device imagery, prices, and a potential release date a solid month before it’s expected to go on sale. Even though the anticipation surrounding the Gen 6 has dropped some knowing that it won’t see Wear OS 3 for a year, there’s still a big part of us that’s excited for this one.