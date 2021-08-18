My Journey from Virgin Mobile to a Samsung Galaxy A02s

I got a Virgin Mobile account many years ago. Like around 2003. And I’ve had several phones for that account over the years. The last one was an LG Rumor 2. It lasted quite a long time. But it has started to die. I was forced to get a new one. For those who had Virgin Mobile accounts, we know that last year it was bought up by Boost. The plan was grandfathered in so it was almost as if nothing had changed. Now that my old phone is at death’s door, however, no more cheap calls. Their PayLo or “Min2Min” plan was .25 a call for the first minute and .10 every minute after and .15 for every text) is at n end for me. Sad Face

So I ordered a smartphone because I really had no choice. Boost was selling some phones for reasonable prices. And I asked if I could use the money that was already in my account, but no. I had to pay for the new phone. So, I ordered a Samsung Galaxy and in a few days, it arrived. I went to the Boost web page to change from the old phone to the new one:

Then I changed plans:

That went through alright:

Now we come to the tricky part because while I did all this the new phone wasn’t registering. It wasn’t connecting to the network. On the day the phone arrived (a Sunday) I spoke to a couple of lovely ladies on the (house) phone. I gave them all the very long numbers of both phones. I was told that the Boost network was still being “worked on”, whatever that means. I was told to wait 72 hours. Ok.

Well, by the time Friday rolled around with no change to the phone’s status, it was time to contact Boost again. This time I tried the ‘chat’ from the Boost web page. I was ready with all my very long numbers. It took Chatting with at least two or three people before I got a supervisor. Repeating those darn long numbers again. Sigh. Again, I was promised they would try and fix the situation………

The first thing I had to do was figure out how to take a screenshot. I located this explanation:

As I was testing out features I noticed an icon that I didn’t recognize so I went looking for a list and found this.

At least now I know I have the Data Saver option is enabled!