Shell SH916WC Review

Review of Shell SH916WC 1200A 12V Portable Lithium Jump Starter & Power Bank

One of the essential items found in the emergency pack for a your car is the jump starter, an indispensable utility for anyone who spends a lot of his time on the road. With your jump starter, you can re-start and get back on the road. In addition, it will provide you with an additional power source on the go that you can use to quickly recharge all your electronic devices, such as Smartphones, tablets, laptops, etc., wireless Internet connectivity. That said, consider the Shell SH916WC Portable Lithium Jump Starter if you plan to purchase a Jump Starter for your car.

DESIGN & OVERALL SPECS

The Shell SH916WC portable lithium jump starter is designed in a relaxed way and is just 9.17 cm by 3.46 cm broad, with a thickness of just 1,42 cm. Starting from the jump starter. This makes it easy to store in any storage slots, whether it is your glove box, your door sideboard panel (if there’s enough), or any other content your car has.

Moreover, the external shell of the jump starter is also very sturdy and robust, and Splash-proof. So thanks, no matter what type of weather you’re in when facing a vehicle emergency, you can rest confident that the jump starter itself is completely safe and secure against any weather conditions, whether it’s rain, sleet or snow, or even on a hot day.

Now, they’re just as well built as the jump starter and move on to their jumper cables which implies they’re certainly made to last. The same applies to the metallic clamps of the jumper wires.

Both jump starter cables are linked directly to a Smart and Safe Jump Cable Connector that essentially functions as the jump starter’s power socket. This means it is supposed to be plugged into a specialized jump start port to power its jumpers when you need your car.

Also noteworthy are four (x4) distinct Light modes: a Low-Light Mode, a Medium Light Mode, a High-Intensity Light Mode, and an SOS Lighting Signal Mode (in this SOS Light Mode, there will be an integrated LED Flashlight Shot acting as an intermittent blinking light).

BATTERY, POWER SPECS & BATTERY LIFE

As already indicated, the Shell SH916SC is designed to act as a portable 1200A 12V Jump Starter that a light source may be required anytime. It may also be used as a portable power bank or flashlight fed with a long-lasting lithium-ion battery with a 12-volt voltage of 16.000mAh.

Finally, using this 1200A 12V mobile jump starter, you can obtain a maximum of 1200 Peak Amps of electricity, which you may use to jump dead batteries either on 7-liter gasoline engines or on 3-liter diesel engines. That stated you might use it to start a dead battery on a vehicle, lorry, motorcycle or ATV or any lawnmower, or a boat. Of course, you can also utilize it.

Now, as I mentioned before, the Shell SH916WC Portable Lithium Jump Starter can also be used for any of your portable on-the-go, whether it is a smartphone, tablet, or even a laptop as your Power Bank/USB Charger.

To achieve this, you need to connect whatever device you are using to one of its three (x3) USB Power Output ports, all located on the bottom of the machine (meaning the opposite side from its built-in LED flashlight).

NOTABLE SAFETY FEATURES

This jump starter also incorporates 10 different built-in safety features, as mentioned at the start of the article, making it ultra-safe for any user, whether an automobile or in automotive engineering.

These safety features include a spark-proof operation and other safety features such as reverse polarity protection, over-temperature protection from high temperatures, over-current protection, and under-voltage protection.

CONCLUSION

The Shell SH916WC is a portable 1200A 12V Jump Starter, powered by a 16,000mAh lithium-ion, LED flashlight, and 3 USB ports to allow Wireless charging. The power bank is also a 3D power supplier.

This boot is a good accessory included in your vehicle’s emergency kit. It offers a long-lasting, weatherproof construction and compatibility with both 7-Liter gasoline and 3-Liter diesel engines and various safety functions for reverse polarity, over-tension, over-temperature, and understand protection.

All that makes it a STRONG jump-starter, one of the best on the market, and altogether the perfect emergency device to have when on the road.