Philips Wireless Home Speaker (TAW6205) (DRAFT)

“Hey look, it’s another wireless speaker,” was my first thought when finding this on my review list. I mean, you don’t even have to be a reviewer to have several Echo, Echo Dots, Nest, Nest Mini’s, HomePods, and a collection of Bluetooth speakers cluttering up your living space. We’re beyond everyone having a smart speaker, everyone has several. With that in mind, I wondered what In the world could Philips done to get any attention in this arena where Amazon, Apple, and Google are fighting it out? So, I found a representative and asked. Their response? “Everything.” After giving the phone a blank stare, I asked again. This time the response was, “All of it. Everything. Just try it.” Well, I did just that.

Introduction

This speaker, the Philips Wireless Home Speaker, is a heap more than the name implies. I’ll try to help them out, it should be called the Philips Convergence Speaker. No, seriously, that’s a much more applicable name than “Wireless Home Speaker.” The Philips W6205 model won’t replace your Nest or Echo, but works seamlessly with both in a sensible way. The key this is “DTS Play-Fi,” and the associated application for it. What’s more, Play-Fi allows the Philips TAW6205 to be utilized in a group with Google Home or other such applications. Finally, the speaker also can direct connect to any Bluetooth enabled device. This evolutionary wireless speaker both improves the overall quality of the many smart speakers in our homes, but also adds mood lighting into the mix.

Philips with DTS Play-Fi

Audiophiles are already fully aware of DTS Play-Fi, but if you’re simply adding a speaker to your collection of Echo or Google devices, you’re in for a treat. The most basic description is that DTS Play-Fi does for audio what Google Home does for your smart plugs/lights. There is a bit more to it, of course, but that is the satellite view of the integration. This home speaker requires a smart phone (Apple or Android) for set up, and will prompt installing the Play-Fi app. This will allow the speaker to use all of the Play-Fi candy. Speaker Zones, Groups, and Presets are all supported. This, in turn, will allow the device to be fully controlled by the system you use (for example Google Home). What’s more, most services like Spotify, iHeart Radio, Amazon Music, etc directly support DTS Play-Fi as well. This is a great technology to have in a family budget friendly device. All of this, and it will still connect via Bluetooth!

Sound Quality

The W6205 model is not a “boom box” by any stretch of the imagination, but it is considerably more capable than any of the “mini” devices used for speaker purposes. That makes the Philips Wireless home speaker a great candidate for rooms with more traffic, or noise, than the smaller models such as the Nest Mini or Dot. Still, the sound quality is excellent in that sounds are distinct without distortion. The only negative here is that it is dependant on the source; if the source is quiet, then the output will be low as well.

Quick Specs:

Output Power: 40W at 1% THD

Loudspeaker Enhancement: Passive radiators x 2

No. of sound channels: 1.0

Tweeter: 1″ x 1

Woofer: 3.5″ x 1

Appearance

The W6205 Wireless Home Speaker is a dove gray colored rectangular prism; a neutral appearance and color that shouldn’t clash with any home decor. It mostly does not stand out in any room, despite it’s size. “Mostly?” Well, I’m glad you asked. This speaker has mood lighting, utilizing LED’s on the back of the unit to liven the place up a bit. It does require a little set up in the app, and can be completely ignored if you so choose. Still, Philips chose to keep the “loud” in the speaker, not in the appearance.

Conclusion

All in all, the Philips Wireless Home Speaker is a good buy for a mid-tier home-speaker used in the modern home. With DTS Play-Fi, it ties in wonderfully with a home speaker system. It can be grouped with several speakers, used by itself, or within a “zone.” This is using an industry standard app that is available on both Android and Apple. For a wireless speaker that had mood lighting, it is also amazingly inconspicuous. Philips said it does everything, and it does – for less that what someone would expect.