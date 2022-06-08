Amazfit Bip 3 Launched with 1.69” Screen, GPS & SpO2 Functions 

The most affordable smartwatch with tons of health features, the Amazfit Bip 3 has finally launched. Without making any noise, Zepp Health has put this watch on sale on Amazon. The Amazfit Bip 3 & Bip 3 Pro first came into the news last month. The regular version is now officially launched, but there is no trace for the Pro variant. The company may launch Bip 3 Pro later with some additional functions in major markets. Now talking about Bip 3, it comes with a 1.69-inch square display with a super TFT color touchscreen and 2.5D tempered glass.