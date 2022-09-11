Framework Laptop (2022) review: the repairability dream 

As I said in my review of that original device, you just never know with these things. Regardless of how good the laptop was, much of its value hinged on how well the company would continue to support it. Framework assured us that it would make replacement parts, repair guides, and a centralized marketplace available to laptop owners — and future generations of Intel CPUs. And we waited to see if it would.

Well, it’s been (roughly) a year. And Framework did it. It did it all.