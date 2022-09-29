Google Stadia to be Shut Down

If you’ve not lived under a rock, then you may have already heard. Just in case you haven’t, here is the obituary for Stadia, the servers will be shut down in January, 2023.

As sad as it is to see a service go away, it’s not all bad news for the consumer. Google isn’t going to ruin their good name with a failed venture, and will be refunding people for both hardware and software purchases through the Google Store. Kudos to them for maintaining good customer relations through, what must be, a very difficult time for their company.

Due to the rushed nature of this news, instead of droning on about it – here are some interesting links to help users of the service and the curious.

Stadia Press Release (Official Stadia Blog)

How To Cancel Stadia Pro (androidheadlines)

Death Video (ReviewTechUSA, via Youtube)

MSN Article (MSN)