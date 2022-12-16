OPPO Find N2 & Find N2 Flip stylish new foldables have landed

OPPO has finally announced its new foldables, the Find N2 and Find N2 Flip. The OPPO Find N2 is a direct successor to the Find N that arrived last year. The Find N2 Flip, on the other hand, is the company’s very first clamshell foldable handset.

Both of these look excellent, and are aimed at completely different types of users. OPPO refined the Find N2 this time around, so let’s talk about it first, and then we’ll switch over to the Find N2 Flip. Before we begin, do note that both phones come with Android 13 on board, and OPPO’s ColorOS 13 skin, of course.