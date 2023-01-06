Samsung’s new SmartThings Station is a smart home hub with a secret, killer feature

Samsung is introducing the SmartThings Station at CES 2023 today. Which is a smart home hub that will make it easier to access all of the smart things in your home. However, it also has a secret feature, that is pretty impressive.Which is, it is also a fast wireless charger. T

his SmartThings Station can charge your devices at up to 15W, wirelessly. So it’s able to pull double duty here, which is really impressive.