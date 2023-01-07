The super-rugged Motorola ThinkPhone combines carbon fiber with your daily driver

Motorola’s ThinkPhone is here, and it’s ready to sync up with your company’s lineup of ThinkPads

Leave it to Lenovo to bring some mobile weirdness to CES 2023. While the wild west of smartphones is undoubtedly behind us — and the lack of LG and other OEMs isn’t helping — we still see a few surprises every year that make us turn our heads and stare. Lenovo and Motorola’s ThinkPhone isn’t as weird as, say, a concept rollable that never sees the light of day, but compared to the usual lineup of phones from Samsung and Google, there’s plenty here that might catch the attention of die-hard Android fans.