Razer Edge, Dream Device, Launches This Month

First detailed last October, we now have official availability details for the Razer Edge handheld Android-powered gaming device straight from Razer, who is currently showcasing the device at CES in Las Vegas. If you’re anything like me, you have been waiting for this information patiently, so let’s get to it.

Announced this morning, Razer Edge (WiFi) will launch on January 26 for $399. The price we knew back in October, but the launch date we did not. January 26 is right around the corner, so if you haven’t yet put your $5 reservation in, there’s still time. Razer also noted that the 5G model of Razer Edge is coming exclusively to Verizon, but Verizon hasn’t yet shared pricing or exact availability information quite yet.

