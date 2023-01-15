Review: Wyze Cam OG and Wyze Cam OG Telephoto

The Wyze Cam OG and Wyze Cam OG Telephoto are two high-quality security cameras that offer a wide range of features at an affordable price. Both cameras feature a built-in spotlight with 120° FOV and are rated IP65 for weatherproof indoor/outdoor use. Additionally, both cameras have 1080p HD color night vision and an upgraded two-way audio system for enhanced clarity.

One of the most notable features of the Wyze Cam OG and Wyze Cam OG Telephoto is their picture-in-picture viewing capability. This allows users to link the cameras together and view action near and far simultaneously without leaving the livestream. This feature is particularly useful for monitoring large outdoor areas or for keeping an eye on multiple rooms inside a building.

The Wyze Cam OG Telephoto also boasts a 3x telephoto camera with 27° FOV, allowing users to take a closer look at any activity captured on the camera. This feature is particularly useful for identifying individuals or reading license plates from a distance.

Both cameras also feature 3x faster motion notifications and the ability to connect and stream live video 50% faster than other Wyze Cams. This means that users will receive notifications of any activity on the cameras much faster, and can view live footage with minimal delay.

Another great feature of the Wyze Cam OG and Wyze Cam OG Telephoto is that they are compatible with the Wyze Cam OG Stack Kit, an accessory that allows for an efficient mounting and power option. This accessory is sold separately, and is coming soon.

In terms of price, the Wyze Cam OG and Wyze Cam OG Telephoto are both very affordable. The Wyze Cam OG is currently available for a limited-time launch price of $19.99 + shipping, while the Wyze Cam OG Telephoto is available for a limited-time launch price of $29.99 + shipping. Both cameras are regularly priced at $23.99 and $33.99 respectively.

In addition to the features already mentioned, the Wyze Cam OG and Wyze Cam OG Telephoto also come with a variety of other useful features that make them stand out from other security cameras on the market.

One of these features is their ability to work with other smart home devices. Both cameras are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing users to control the cameras using voice commands. This means that users can view live footage or receive notifications on their Echo Show or Google Nest Hub without ever having to open the Wyze app.

Another feature that sets these cameras apart is their ability to record and store footage. Both cameras come with 14-day cloud storage, which allows users to review footage from the past two weeks. Users also have the option to upgrade to Wyze Cam Plus for additional storage options and features such as person detection, zone detection, and more.

The Wyze Cam OG and Wyze Cam OG Telephoto also come with a free mobile app that allows users to view live footage, receive notifications, and control the cameras from anywhere. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices and has a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to navigate.

In terms of design, both cameras are sleek and modern with a white finish. They are small enough to be placed in a corner or mounted on a wall, and are unobtrusive enough to blend in with their surroundings.

Overall, the Wyze Cam OG and Wyze Cam OG Telephoto are two high-quality security cameras that offer a wide range of features at an affordable price. They are easy to set up, work with other smart home devices, and come with a variety of features that make them stand out from other security cameras on the market. Whether you’re looking to improve your home security or simply want to keep an eye on your property, these cameras are definitely worth considering.