Review: Voyager Surround 80 UC by Poly

Introduction:

In a world dominated by remote work and virtual meetings, a dependable headset is a necessity. The Voyager Surround 80 UC is a stereo Bluetooth headset meticulously designed to meet the basic needs of professionals seeking an audio experience with moderate comfort and productivity features. In this comprehensive review, we will explore the Voyager Surround 80 UC’s key features and performance, providing an assessment that will help you decide if this is the right choice for your audio needs.

Audio Quality (4.2/5):

The Voyager Surround 80 UC offers decent audio quality for calls and music. With a 40mm speaker and a bandwidth of 20 Hz to 20 kHz, it provides a satisfactory listening experience for work calls and music enjoyment.

Microphone Performance (4.2/5):

Communication is manageable with the Voyager Surround 80 UC, featuring 10 microphones, including 6 boomless mics. The adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) helps maintain clarity in your transmitted audio. The microphone’s bandwidth (20 Hz to 16 kHz) covers a reasonable range of frequencies, ensuring your voice comes through reasonably clear.

Comfort and Design (3.7/5):

The over-the-ear design, coupled with ultra-soft ear cups and an adjustable headband, offers decent comfort for moderate usage. While it’s not the most comfortable option for extended periods, it does provide a reasonable level of comfort.

Battery Life (3.7/5):

The Voyager Surround 80 UC offers average battery life, providing up to 21 hours of talk time or 24 hours of listening time. The 1-hour charge time is quite acceptable, ensuring you can get back to work or listening relatively quickly.

Controls (4.2/5):

The headset features intuitive touch controls for managing calls and music, along with a dedicated mute button. You can adjust volume, play/pause music, and even customize touch controls. The inclusion of physical buttons for power, pairing, and muting is convenient.

Connectivity (3.7/5):

Supporting Bluetooth 5.3 and a wireless range of up to 98 feet (30 meters), the Voyager Surround 80 UC can be paired with two devices simultaneously. This allows for convenient switching between your computer and smartphone. The inclusion of USB Type-C® for charging adds modern device compatibility.

Additional Features (4.2/5):

The Voyager Surround 80 UC comes with adaptive ANC, Poly Lens cloud-based device management software, and SoundGuard DIGITAL acoustic protection technology. These features enhance audio quality and user convenience, although they offer moderate value.

In the Box (4.2/5):

Poly provides a comprehensive package with the Voyager Surround 80 UC, including a carrying case, various cables, adapters, and a user guide.

Overall Rating: 4.3/5

In summary, the Voyager Surround 80 UC is a suitable Bluetooth headset for professionals looking for a moderate audio experience, comfort, and basic features. While it doesn’t excel in any particular area, it offers a reasonable balance of functionality. It is a practical choice for those seeking a budget-friendly audio solution for work and leisure.

https://www.poly.com/us/en/products/headsets/voyager/voyager-surround-80-uc