All the Wild New Pixel 8 Camera Features Have Leaked

A new promo video that Google is likely to release as a part of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launch has made its way onto the internet a couple of weeks early. The video tells the story of the Pixel 8 as an AI-powered tool with advanced camera tricks and other useful features, like summarizing web pages or holding for you. Those last two items aren’t new to Pixel 8, so let’s talk about everything coming to the cameras.

PIXEL 8 CAMERA PHOTO FEATURES: The leaked video shows that Google is finally going to include some level of Pro controls in the Pixel 8 camera app. While we’re big fans of point-and-shoot experiences, the lack of a Pro mode from Google has been an odd omission over the years. Every other phone maker includes a Pro mode and it should be there for those who want an extra bit of control…

