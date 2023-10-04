Google Pixel Watch 2 Specs

Google’s Pixel Watch 2 is now official and with the announcement we now have confirmed specs for the device. Google has hailed the Pixel Watch 2 as getting a full upgrade inside and out. So while the watch doesn’t look a whole lot different, there are definitely changes here.

For starters, Google is using 100% recycled aluminum for the watch case. But more importantly it’s using a new chipset to help keep things running smoothly. The chipset being used is the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100, which is paired with a Cortex M33 co-processor. For the display Google is sticking with the old reliable here. It’s a 1.2-inch display, specifically an AMOLED panel, and it has a resolution of 384 x 384 with a 320ppi. Additionally, the display has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. So it’ll get super bright in direct sunlight and should be easy to see outdoors if you have the brightness cranked up.

It’s also protected by Custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an IP68 water resistance rating. In terms of size there’s not really a change here. The Pixel Watch 2 comes in a 41mm size and the case has a height of about 12.3mm. And it weighs 31g, although Google stresses this is without the band attached.