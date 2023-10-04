Google Unveils Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro with Tons of AI Smarts

In a widely anticipated announcement, Google has taken the wraps off its latest flagship smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. These new devices mark another leap forward in Google’s ongoing commitment to making technology more helpful, personal, and accessible through the power of AI.

Here’s a closer look at what these cutting-edge phones have to offer.Who Should Care?The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are engineered for anyone seeking a premium smartphone experience with an emphasis on intelligence and innovation…