Google Pixel 4a 5G is coming to T-Mobile with 6.2-inch display and dual rear cameras 

The Pixel 5 isn’t the only new phone announced by Google today. Google also took the wraps off of the Pixel 4a 5G, and it’s officially coming to T-Mobile. The bad news is that T-Mo isn’t saying yet how much it’ll ask for the Pixel 4a 5G or exactly when the new device will hit its magenta shelves. We do know that Google itself is pricing the unlocked Pixel 4a 5G at $499. That model … [read full article]