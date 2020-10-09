Protect Yourself Before Your Federal Student Loan Servicer Changes

Earlier this month, the Department of Education released new details about its upcoming student loan servicer overhaul. The department first announced these sweeping changes in a June press release—including its contracts with five new student loan servicers. The department—which has struggled with servicer accountability in the past—hopes to change things with a new, centralized NextGen platform. According to the press release, these five new companies will offer “enhanced customer support” to more than 68 million borrowers.

