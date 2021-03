When you regularly review phones like we do, and maybe more specifically when you get to jump from one phone line to the following year’s, it’s pretty easy to be able to pick out what has changed for better or worse. You can tell if the camera has improved, if performance has changed, how much longer (or shorter) battery life is, which new features have been baked in (or removed) in the software, or if the design brings back that “Oh, OK, this is hot” feeling.