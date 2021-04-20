Lockly Vision doorbell camera smart lock review 

One of the best parts about having a connected home is the ability to grow and evolve the setup. Whereas a lot of people start out with a simple smart speaker or a few light bulbs, others might go with a security system. From there one could mix in a few smart displays, a bit of automation, and anything else that speaks to them.A trend that slowly emerged over the last few years is the wireless connectivity for things like floodlights, cameras, and video doorbells.