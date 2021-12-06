Content Creators who expect the finest possible video quality and want to personalize their videos with features are the target audience for Logitech’s StreamCam.

In addition to Twitch and Discord, the StreamCam can be used for a multiplicity of purposes. Beyond the many uses the device is a solid performer; the standard features include a high-definition 1080p resolution, the most accurate color reproduction for monitor mounted webcams, and solid audio recording. This Logitech StreamCam review will demonstrate why, despite its premium price, it is one of the finest cameras available.

Logitech’s StreamCam: Design

Logitech StreamCam has a squarer shape than typical webcams, which makes it easier to use. To put it another way, it’s about the size and weight of a deck of cards.

The webcam comes with a 5-foot USB-C 3.1 cable, a monitor attachment, and a tripod attachment. Unfortunately, there is no privacy shutter on the camera, which includes a high-definition HD glass lens.

Both Mac OS 10.14 and Windows 10 are compatible with the included software. There is a 3-month premium XSplit Live Streaming license included in the package as well.

Logitech StreamCam: High-quality video and audio

StreamCam is one of the most expensive Logitech cameras. However, the video quality at 1080p/60fps is excellent. In addition, all of the hues are vivid and true to life. The picture quality and color vibrancy are on par with the Logitech Brio, but the Logitech C270 HD camera, which costs less, is light years ahead in terms of both.

Using my MacBook Pro, I put the Logitech StreamCam through its paces. High-definition video is made possible by the 1080p/60fps frame rate. You won’t notice any jerky movements, and the colors are brilliant and realistic. If you’re streaming, this is the camera quality you should be looking for.

Frame rates of 24, 25, 30, 50, and 60 frames per second are supported by the StreamCam, in addition to 1080p/60 frames per second for the highest quality video.

In addition, the StreamCam incorporates AI-enabled face tracking to provide intelligent auto-focus and exposure. Thus, the camera was able to monitor my face while I made different facial expressions. Turning the laptop around, the webcam’s illumination was automatically changed to reflect my surroundings. Mounted StreamCam can be quickly and easily adjusted from landscape to portrait orientation. Additionally, picture stabilization protects the camera from swaying if you bump it.

Also included is a noise-cancelling microphone and a dual-omnidirectional microphone to provide clear audio. As long as I didn’t swivel in my chair or alter the angle of my gaze, the microphone picked me up clearly. Additionally, it picked up some of those motions.

Logitech StreamCam: Software

A few cameras are compatible with Logitech Capture, which allows you to add text overlays, colored borders, and filters and effects to your video footage. Aspect ratio, camera settings, audio, and more are all adjustable with Logitech Capture. To show how text may be added, I used purple to write the resolution. Also, note the left-hand menu, which contains a range of choices, such as color and backdrop options.

Review of the Logitech StreamCam: Final Verdict

Professional content makers (and gamers) will enjoy the high resolution, outstanding video quality, and intelligent auto-focus. The camera may be attached to a laptop or a computer display, and the program gives additional functionality and customization possibilities for the user. Additionally, the omnidirectional microphone eliminates background noise and provides excellent audio.

There simply isn’t a downside to Logitech’s StreamCam. If you need a professional webcam, Logitech’s SteamCam is worthy of serious consideration.