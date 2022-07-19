Xgimi Halo+ review: A portable projector’s got no business looking this good

I still remember the first digital projector I ever ran into: a monochrome LCD panel that you had to place on an existing overhead projector like a fancy transparency. It… did not work well. And honestly, for a long time, using digital projectors felt like accepting a series of trade-offs: too heavy, too dim, too hot, too expensive to maintain — I could go on. Thankfully, technology has finally started to catch up with this idea, and modern projectors are actually getting really, really good.