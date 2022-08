With the recent launch of the MX Master 3S mouse, Logitech expands its Master Series lineup of keyboards and computer mice. The 3S is a wireless mouse with a focus on blending precision, workflow, and a premium feel underneath an ergonomic shape. It features ultra-quiet clicks, an 8K DPI precision optical sensor, the MagSpeed Electromagnetic scroll-wheel, two programmable thumb buttons, and a thumb wheel for horizontal scrolling.