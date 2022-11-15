Wyze Mesh Router + Wyze Mesh Router Pro

Wyze has a new generation of their routers, the Wyze Mesh and Mesh Pro. The pre-ordering is available now!

Wyze Mesh Router (Wi-Fi 6 dual-band) Available: Nov. 15, 2022 Price: 1-pack $93.99 + shipping, 2-pack $173.99 + shipping

Shipping: Late November Launch URL: https://www.wyze.com/ products/wyze-mesh-router

Key features:

Industry-Leading Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band —Up to 3 Gbps Wi-Fi speeds, with 1 Gbps internet speeds across 50+ devices per router.

—Up to 3 Gbps Wi-Fi speeds, with 1 Gbps internet speeds across 50+ devices per router. Eliminates Dead Spots and Buffering —Each router covers up to 1500 sq. ft. and intelligently adapts to its place in your home, connecting with other Wyze Mesh Routers to create a blanket of seamless Wi-Fi coverage.

—Each router covers up to 1500 sq. ft. and intelligently adapts to its place in your home, connecting with other Wyze Mesh Routers to create a blanket of seamless Wi-Fi coverage. Wired Ethernet Backhaul—Each Wyze Mesh Router supports wired Ethernet backhaul for faster speeds on any router, and has two LAN ports to extend wired connections to any room of your home.