Wyze Mesh Router + Wyze Mesh Router Pro

Wyze has a new generation of their routers, the Wyze Mesh and Mesh Pro. The pre-ordering is available now!
Wyze Mesh Router (Wi-Fi 6 dual-band)
Available: Nov. 15, 2022
Price: 1-pack $93.99 + shipping, 2-pack $173.99 + shipping
Shipping: Late November
Launch URL: https://www.wyze.com/
products/wyze-mesh-router
Key features:
- Industry-Leading Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band—Up to 3 Gbps Wi-Fi speeds, with 1 Gbps internet speeds across 50+ devices per router.
- Eliminates Dead Spots and Buffering—Each router covers up to 1500 sq. ft. and intelligently adapts to its place in your home, connecting with other Wyze Mesh Routers to create a blanket of seamless Wi-Fi coverage.
- Wired Ethernet Backhaul—Each Wyze Mesh Router supports wired Ethernet backhaul for faster speeds on any router, and has two LAN ports to extend wired connections to any room of your home.
Wyze Mesh Router Pro (Wi-Fi 6E tri-band)
Available: Reservations starting Nov. 15, 2022. Available to purchase Jan. 2023.
Price: 1-pack $173.99 + shipping, 2-pack $273.99 + shipping
Key features:
- Industry-Best Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band—Up to 5.4 Gbps Wi-Fi speeds, with 2.5 Gbps internet speeds across 75+ devices per router. Plus, unlock the next-generation speed of the new, uncongested 6GHz band.
- Eliminates Dead Spots and Buffering—Each router covers up to 2,000 sq. ft. and intelligently adapts to its place in your home, connecting with other Wyze Mesh Router Pros to create a blanket of seamless Wi-Fi coverage, eliminating dead spots.
- Wired Ethernet Backhaul—Each Wyze Mesh Router Pro supports wired Ethernet backhaul for faster speeds on any router, and has two LAN ports to extend wired connections to any room of your home.
You must be logged in to post a comment.