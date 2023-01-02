Blink Video Doorbell review 

Keep an eye on your front door with the Blink Video Doorbell

When we talk about smart home devices, we usually think of speakers, bulbs, and plugs. However, smart cameras and video doorbells are not only a great way to keep your home safe, but they can also bring an extra layer of automation to your life. The Blink Video Doorbell is one of the most affordable options available on the market, with similar features to some more expensive rivals, including motion detection, night vision, video recording, and automation.

Blink’s parent company, Amazon, is an expert when it comes to video doorbells, considering its subsidiary, Ring, is one of the market leaders in this domain. Ring doorbells are also known for their relatively high price, which can make them less attractive. This is where Blink’s option can be more interesting. Let’s see if it’s worth a few bucks.