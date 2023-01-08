Lenovo just announced a dual screen OLED Laptop

At CES 2023, Lenovo has a number of new Yoga laptops and other computers that it is announcing. But the one that really caught our attention is the Yoga Book 9i. This is a dual screen OLED laptop. And the pricing isn’t actually all that crazy, but we’ll get to that in a minute.

The Yoga Book 9i is basically Lenovo’s latest foldable laptop. Which still sounds kind of weird to say, since laptops have always been foldable. But with the Yoga Book 9i, you get two full-sized OLED displays here. Which can act as a dual-monitor set up on the go, or as a touchscreen keyboard. The use-cases here are pretty neat actually.

Now what about the specs? Well, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i comes with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-U15 processors inside, with Intel Iris X integrated graphics and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM inside. It also has a 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED display here, that has a refresh rate of 60Hz. So pretty decent specs here.

Lenovo expects that the Yoga Book 9i will be available in June 2023, and will start at $2,099. That’s not too bad, considering there are two OLED displays on this laptop, and that right there is not cheap.