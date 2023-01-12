The new Wyze Cam Pan v3 can keep an eye on your entire yard

Wyze’s latest pan-tilt camera can be used indoors or out. Smart security camera options can get pricey fast, with some of the top options costing $100 or more apiece. Wyze is known for making especially affordable smart home gadgets, though, and today, it’s announcing a versatile new connected camera, the Wyze Cam Pan v3. The third iteration in the Pan series offers some serious upgrades at a characteristically Wyze price of just $34.