YouTube channel Driving.ca out of Canada has answered our wishes. They put together a video all about how the F-150 Lightning handles winter weather, though it seems that may not have been the original plan. When you live in an area that’s far north and near many large lakes, conditions can quickly escalate from ideal to dangerous.

When the F-150 Lightning and other electric pickup trucks were poised to come to market, there were many questions about whether they’d live up to the tasks expected of today’s gas- and diesel-powered trucks. Of course, driving range was on the top of many potential owners’ lists of questions, along with off-road readiness, towing and payload performance, range while towing and hauling, and so much more…